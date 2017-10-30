Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok has topped the international box office with US$107.6 million in 52% of overseas markets, a week ahead of its US release (Nov. 2).

Thor: Ragnarok premiered locally on Thursday and currently showing at Cinemark, and Cinepolis.

While the wire services were filled with box office revenues this weekend around the globe, no figures were available for Costa Rica.

According to a review by Therappler.com, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is perhaps the character’s most entertaining outing yet. “Of all the major characters of the Marvel multiverse, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is perhaps the one who has the hardest time figuring out who he really is.”

See THOR in Ticolandia!

The film’s plot doesn’t really aim for uniqueness since it is still adamantly about superheroes defeating super villains. The saving-the-world scenario has a roundabout way of going about its predictable conclusion, with Thor being spirited away to a planet lorded by The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), a peculiar being who stages fights for his own personal pleasure. This opens the film to opportunities to frolic out of its predestined mold and fully embrace the preposterousness that seems to be the ultimate direction of Marvel’s never-ending thread of superhero films.

What’ the movie about?

Thor and Loki join forces with unexpected allies against a new foe that has arisen unexpectedly out of the ashes of tragedy; a foe who intends to fulfill the Ragnarok prophecy and bring ruin and destruction down on Asgard and the other realms of the multiverse: their sister and Odin’s first-born, Hella.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.