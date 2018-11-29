This weekend the ‘chancho’ used by Roger Waters in his concert in Costa Rica, will be distributed among fans who were at the concert last Saturday. But not to make tamales for Christmas.

Parts of the floating “pink pig” that was part of the concert in the National Stadium attended by 46,500 people, will be distributed on Saturday, between 10 am and 2 pm, in the esplanade of the stadium, to anyone with their concert stub.

The mega activity is being presented by MOVE Concerts that brought Rogers Waters to Costa Rica.

LAST OUTDOOR SHOW OF US + THEM, THANK YOU SAN JOSE, LOVELY ENDING!! #usandthemtour #rogerwaters pic.twitter.com/K0VvoW9RWX — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) November 25, 2018

The activity is to raise funds to support the young singers of the Oratorio Don Bosco de Sor María Romero, who caused fury in mid-concert when they shared the stage with Roger Waters with the song “Another brick in the wall”.

The Oratorio Don Bosco de Sor María Romero foundation has worked for years with children at social risk, providing education, food and principles in their development.

PS, you don’t need to have your concert stub to donate to the foundation.

