Historical photos of Rio Tarcoles….today, its known as the famous “crocodile bridge”.
But here are photos of crossing the Tarcoles, before there was a bridge, just a basic wooden ferry and a lot of faith.
Above photos from Facebook page Carara Parque Resort Community Lifestyle Zone, The BEST of Costa Rica.
Today, people line bridge over the Tarcoles River to see and feed crocodiles.
What’s below the bridge…
