Historical photos of Rio Tarcoles….today, its known as the famous “crocodile bridge”.

But here are photos of crossing the Tarcoles, before there was a bridge, just a basic wooden ferry and a lot of faith.

Above photos from Facebook page Carara Parque Resort Community Lifestyle Zone, The BEST of Costa Rica.

More: Costa Rica’s ‘Crocodile Bridge’ (Video)

Today, people line bridge over the Tarcoles River to see and feed crocodiles.

What’s below the bridge…

