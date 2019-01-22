Owners of luxury homes – for 2019, homes valued at more than ¢131 million colones (US$210,000 dollars) – must pay the Impuesto Solidario para el Fortalecimiento de Programas de Vivienda (Solidarity Tax for the Strengthening of Housing Programs), known as “tax on luxury homes”, due on Friday, January 25.

In addition, the ‘corporations tax’ is due by January 31.

Important to note here since many, foreigners and nationals, hold title to their home in a legal entity (corporation) whose annual tax must be kept up.

The payment of these taxes can be made through banks authorized by the Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance), either online or at the branch, by only indicating the taxpayer ID number.

For foreigners having a home in Costa Rica subject to the ‘uxury tax’ payment can be made from abroad using their special tax number (NITE) or immigration residency number (DIMEX). More information on the luxury homes tax and payment from abroad is available here.

