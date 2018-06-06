Behind on your business taxes? The General Directorate of Taxation, of the Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda), may be knocking on your door as it did this past week, yellow taping (closing down) 35 businesses for five calendar days in different parts of the country, for the breach of tax obligations.

In the first months of the year, another 67 were sanctioned, bringing the total to more than 100.

Of the total closures made this year, seven are due to reoccurrence not issuing or not submitting invoices for the sale of goods or services; 33 due to for not submitting statements on time; and 62 for not paying the taxes within the period stipulated by law.

In the list of the 35 businesses closed at the end of May are suppliers, beauty salons, hotels, restaurants, retailers of cellular phones, accessories or repair; among others.

Click here for the list of the 35 businesses that closed between May 25 and June 1.

Carlos Vargas, general director of taxation, said that his office will continue to carry out more closures and other controls throughout the year, in order to reduce levels of non-compliance and tax evasion.

On the other hand, Nogui Acosta, Deputy Minister of Revenue, called on all business managers to comply with their tax duties on time and thus avoid affecting their business.