Staying firm on their goal of ridding the country of Uber, formal taxi drivers took to the streets of San Jose this Tuesday morning, adding to the complications in traffic caused by the more than two-week-old strike by the public sector employees,

The taxi drivers union spokesperson Ruben Vargas said their demonstration is to pressure legislators to drop two bills before them that would regulate the so-called ‘collaborative transport’ which would eventually allow Uber and others to operate in Costa Rica legally.

The taxi drivers caused traffic congestion in the heart of the city in the area of the Legislative Assembly.

According to the Policia de Transito road affected by the national strike this Tuesday morning included the Costanera (Central/South Pacific coastal), the Ruta 141 Alajuela – San Carlos, Avenida Segunda in Perez Zeledon and San Jose.

In addition, in the center of Limón, a group of strikers carried out the so-called march of the “ollas vacías” (empty pots).

A big march in San Jose is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, part of the labor unions announced demonstrations for this week, that includes demonstrations in front of the homes of legislators on Saturday.

Back to the taxis. Vargas was clear that if their demands aren’t heard, the taxi drivers will take their demonstration nationally.