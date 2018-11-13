Florida-based Tech Data has announced the launch of a new Customer Lifecycle Management Services location in Costa Rica.
The newly-inaugurated facility in the Escazu canton is designed to provide additional capacity to customers, improve their time to market while increasing revenue and reducing cost and complexity.
The plant is located in the Escazu Business and services offered include customer acquisition, customer success, revenue growth, contract renewals, and software license compliance, said Tech Data.
