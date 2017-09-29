Tegra Medical expands footprint in Costa Rica

Tegra Medical, the Franklin, MA-based contractor manufacturer of medical devices has expanded its facilities in Costa Rica, with the announcement of the expansion of a 27,000-square-foot facility.
The Costa Rica facility, located in the Global Park business park, in La Aurora de Heredia, focuses on spinal implants and instruments, orthopaedic instruments, and cannulated and over-molded assemblies.
The manufacturing capabilities of the Costa Rica facility have also been expanded to produce insert-molded women’s health devices and insert-molded devices and assemblies for sports medicine, near and critical-care fluid monitoring, according to a company statement.
“Tegra Medical understands that launching a new product is a big commitment for our customers,” said J. Mark King, CEO and president of Tegra Medical. “Our investment in Genesis Tech Center services in Hernando extends our renowned product-development capabilities and cements our reputation as the company where medical devices come to life. Likewise, by growing our operations in Costa Rice, we’re ensuring that we’re well positioned to meet the growing customer demand for premium device manufacturing in that area.”