Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator Sutel has approved the takeover by cable TV and broadband operator Telecable of regional operator Cable Costa for an undisclosed sum, reports El Financiero.

Following a probe, Sutel agreed to green light the transaction after clarifying that the companies would still have less than 25 percent of the market when combined.

Cable Costa operates in the Turrialba and Jimenez cantons of Cartago province and the deal is expected to close on 01 March, said the report.

