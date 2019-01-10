Costa Rican operator Telecable confirmed that it will be bringing Wi-Fi connectivity to 170 sites throughout the country under the government’s “Espacios Públicos Conectados” (Connected Public Spaces) program.

The operator will install public sites in the areas of Guanacaste, Puntarenas, Heredia, San Jose and the South Zone, offering free internet access at speeds of 100, 200 and 300 Mbps via fibre-optic infrastructure.

The rollout will be carried out in 3 stages lasting around 2 years, with Belen (Heredia) set to be the first connected in the first half of January 2019.

Telecable is one of three bidders awarded contracts worth a total of US$69 million dollars alongside Coopeguanacaste and a consortium made up of state operator ICE, Racsa and PC Central.

The digital divide initiative will use resources from the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel) to bring Wi-Fi to 515 sites including parks, libraries, train stations, civic centres and public universities across the country.

Related