The 28 hour marathon, Teletón 2018, exceeded its goal reaching a total of ¢531.788,035 colones.

The goal was to raise ¢500 million that will be distributed between the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital) and the Dr. Raúl Blanco Cervantes geriatric and gerontology hospital.

One of the most anticipated contributions of the night was the donation of the Guides and Scouts of Costa Rica who for this year managed to collect ¢143 million, which they delivered minutes before closing.

