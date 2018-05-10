Texas Tech University at Costa Rica (TTU-CR) cut the ribbon on the university’s first international campus. Located in Avenida Escazú, a high-end mixed use development on the west of San Jose, TTU-CR offers a high quality U.S. education that is recognized worldwide, accessible and affordable for students in Costa Rica and in the Latin American Region.

“We are very pleased to inaugurate Texas Tech University’s first international campus,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “This process has involved the diligence, hard work and resources of many dedicated people in Costa Rica and Lubbock, all of whom recognized an opportunity to enhance the educational opportunities for students in both countries.

“This would not be possible without the support of our Board of Regents and the Texas Tech University System, and the vision of supporters in Costa Rica and John Keith, executive president of Banco Promerica, in particular. This is a historic day for Texas Tech University that reflects the continual evolution of our university as an institution of world-class status and will provide greater access to the quality of a Texas Tech education for students in Costa Rica and Central America.”

Accreditation will allow the transfer of courses and degrees to other colleges and universities in the U.S. and abroad. TTU-CR degree programs will include electrical, industrial and computer engineering; mathematics and computer science; and restaurant, hotel and institutional management, offered through the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, the College of Arts & Sciences and the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management within the College of Human Sciences.

All classes will be taught in English.

The campus is now open. Classes start in August 2018. Visit the TTU-CR website.