There is not doubt that in Costa Rica there are very beautiful women and with ‘cuerpazos’ (great bodies). That’s why we made a list of 10 ‘colitas’ (tails) that you need to be following on Instagram.

1Maribel Guardia

This 58-year-old grandmother, now living in Mexico, tops the list of the famous ‘colitas’ in Costa Rica, with 1.5 million followers on Instagram. This Costa Rican actress, model, singer and TV hostess was winner of Miss Costa Rica 1978 and contestant in Miss Universe 1978.

2Melissa Mora

In second place is this model and singer with more than 228,000 Instagram followers. Melissa regularly suprises us with some risque photo sessions, certainly not for those with heart problems.

See Melissa Mora as she strips for her followers in her latest sensual photos.

3Jale Berahimi

This brunette and swimsuit designer doesn’t need any geography lesson (inside joke), for she know how to satsify our cravings with her attirbutes in skimpy swimsuits. She has 223,000 Instagram followers.

4Montserrat del Castillo

The television host, who recently underwent a series surgeries to fix several botched surgeries, surprised us with 207,000 Instagram followers.

5Stephanie Gonzalez

The model had her 150,000 Instagram followers worried last weekend when she fell off a runway; However, she got up and continued as if nothing happened, showing off her colita.

6Ana Lucía Vega

Although one of the most active models, in terms of photos published on Instagram, her numbers don’t her just, at only 148,000 Instagram followers.

7Mimi Ortiz

The model and Reef Girl is well known among her 138,000 Instagram followers for her spectacular colita, her greatest physical attraction.

8Natalia Carvajal

You will be able to see more of this brunette on television with her participation in “Dancing with the Stars”. She is expert an uploading pictures in a swimsuit for her 131,000 Instagram followrs.

9Marcela Negrini

Model, businesswoman, entrepreneur, this Orotinense (from Orotina) is one of the first models of the country and has remained a force over the years for her 120,000 Instagram followers. You can say hello to Marcela any day of the week at Cafe Con Cuerpo in San Jose.

10Karina Porras

Of the newest and controversial faces because of her rather provocative photos and those roguish blue eyes. She keeps the beat with her 57,100 Instagram followers with its her attributes and recent nudes that can be published on social media.

