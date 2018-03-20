Costa Rica, the beautiful Central America country, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors within its nearly 20,000 square miles each year. The country was a Spanish colony for about two hundred years and declared its independence at the beginning of the nineteenth century.

Beginning in the early twentieth century, gambling in Costa Rica has become popular not only among locals but also among tourists, too. What makes Costa Rican casinos different from those in Vegas and Macau is the fact that in Costa Rica it is not the casino that attracts tourists, but the hotel. In other words, most casinos in Costa Rica are a small part of a much larger hotel. Also, some of them are used as studios from where live casino dealer games are streamed.

And yet, despite this, the casino industry in Costa Rica flourishes. There are more than 400 casinos currently operating in the country and, even though they are much smaller than those in the USA, they are surely worth a visit. If you are planning a trip to Costa Rica, we recommend you go and check out one of the following casinos – they are the ten best casinos in Costa Rica.

Hotel Amapola

Located in the gorgeous Pacific region, the Amapola hotel will show you what comfort feels like. The venue is just an hour away from the San Jose International Airport. Make a reservation here and you will have all sorts of fun and entertainment options at arm’s reach.

The casino part of the complex is supplied with slots, electronic games, and Texas Hold’Em poker. The casino is air-conditioned and it is open every day between 02:00 P.M. and 02:00 A.M.

Best Western Hotel & Casino Kamuk

Looking for comfort, tranquility, and relaxation in Costa Rica? Visit the 4-star Best Western Hotel & Casino. The establishment is located in Quepos and is close to the sea. The Manuel Antonio National Park is just five minutes away. The park attracts millions of tourists each year with its exotic flora and fauna. That is not all – the Pacific Ocean is just a few minutes’ walk away, too.

After you have had your daily fix of beautiful and exotic nature landscapes, come and relax at the casino. Best Western Hotel & Casino Kamuk offers its clients endless gaming opportunities. Moreover, this is the only Quepos casino that offers games like Tute, Roulette, Romy, Mini Bacara, and, of course, slot machines. The casino is opened to the public between 11 A.M. and 4 A.M.

Best Western Irazu Hotel & Casino

Conveniently located close to the San Jose International Airport, the Best Western Irazu Hotel & Casino can satisfy every one of your needs. The hotel part of the establishment has recently undergone a massive renovation – all 327 rooms of the hotel were modernized and air-conditioning systems were installed in each room.

The complex features various dining venues and you will even be given a free welcome drink as well. Many hotel guests dine at Denny’s restaurant – a restaurant that is attached to the complex. There are also restaurants located nearby, most popular of which is the Latin American Rooster restaurant.

The casino is located below the restaurant area and it attracts both locals and tourists. Players can try their luck in a local version of blackjack called Rummy.

Byblos Resort and Casino

Byblos is a unique jungle resort located on top of a hill in Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica. This is one of the first hotels built in Manuel Antonio and here you can rest in a free-standing bungalow, a deluxe hotel room, or you can even rent your own house, too. What is more, the personnel at Byblos is discreet. In other words, Byblos is all about guest comfort and relaxation.

Do not think that when you stay at Byblos you will be confined to the jungle experience only – the resort provides clients with easy access to various local activities. Most popular activities here include surfing, fishing, or kayaking. Furthermore, Ecotourism is popular here, too. If you are more into relaxation than activity, you can treat yourself at one of the restaurants or spas within the resort.

The casino offers digital slots and poker machines, table games, as well as the favorite game of Costa Ricans – Tuti. The casino has an air-conditioning system.

Doubletree Cariari by Hilton San José

This resort is located just 15 minutes from San Jose – the capital of Costa Rica. The resort is comfortably located so that guests can have access to all forms of entertainment.

The hotel offers spacious rooms whereas the casino will make sure that you are entertained throughout the day.

Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

What could be better than drinking a cocktail on the North Western Atlantic coast? Gambling here. The Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino has three bars, a gym, and a casino.

The casino part of the complex features various classic games as well as traditional Costa Rica games which can entice even those with most conservative views on gaming. The Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of few venues in Costa Rica where gamblers can indulge with Caribbean stud poker.

Coco Beach Hotel and Casino

The Coco Beach Hotel and Casino is located on the Atlantic coast, too. The resort is located in the beach town of Playas del Coco. The casino is on the third floor of the complex and it offers some of the best gaming adventures available in the country. There are more than 50 slot machines in the casino and here you can even play an electronic roulette, too. Of course, the complex also has various table games. Players can test their luck at poker, blackjack, and craps.

Best Western El Sitio Hotel & Casino

Located in the capital city of the Guanacaste province—Liberia—Best Western El Sitio Hotel & Casino is another must-visit establishment. The city is famous for the Pan-American Highway which intersects the main road to the beaches.

The hotel is part of the Best Western hotel chains and it offers guests relaxation and tranquility. The casino does not disappoint as well – there are table games like poker, roulette, and blackjack. Nevertheless, most guests here are drawn towards slot machines.

Aurola Holiday Inn & La Palma Aurola Casino

Located in the capital San Jose, this entertainment and leisure establishment will make your stay an experience worth to remember. The casino features games like craps, Caribbean stud poker, Rummy, Tute, and many more. Of course, the house has thought about its slot machine-preferring audience and there are all sorts of slot machines here as well.

Fiesta Casino Herradura

Like all the other casinos mentioned here, this one, too, is part of a hotel. This time it is the Wyndham San Jose Hotel. The attractive interior of the casino attracts players of all ages. The casino is really popular – table games at the Fiesta Casino Herradura are said to be the best in the country. Players can play various table games, including tute, craps, poker, roulette, and many more. What is more, the complex is supplied with 85 slot machines.

You will undoubtedly grow thirsty from winning. So, we recommend you take a refreshment from right across – at the Pirates Sports Bar and Grill. The restaurant offers a variety of high-class cuisine as well as a variety of in-house cocktails that embody the Caribbean spirit.