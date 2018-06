“We like hiking, last week, on Saturday, we climbed the Cerro Platanares in San Carlos, going up, we got this photo, the Arenal, Miravalles and Rincon de la Vieja. The views are wonderful,” wrote Willy Gálvez in submitting the photo.

