Former Minister of Labor and Social Security, Carlos Alvarado and – no relation – Evangelical singer, Fabricio Alvarado are tied in the race to be Costa Rica’s next president.

Fabricio Alvarado (left) of the Partido Restauración Nacional and Carlos Alvarado (right) of the Partido Acción Ciudadana during a debate Monday night organized by the College of Engineers and Architects. Photo Jeffrey Zamora

According to a poll released Tuesday, 41% plan to vote for Carlos, while 39% would vote for Fabricio, in the second round voting that will take place on Sunday, April 1.

The Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) – University of Costa Rica – took in the response of 1,000 people interviewed by telephone between February 27 and 28. The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Fabricio’s lead appeared to have shrunk in the last few weeks, according to other polls. The 43-year-old head of the Partido Restauracion Nacional (PRN) came out front in the February 4 voting, his position denouncing the court ruling same-sex couple marriage days ahead of the election put him in the spotlight with voters. But not enough to obtain the required 40% of the popular vote.

Fabricio’s rise in popularity was helped by his fierce opposition to gay marriage and the decline in the country’s two-party system that governed for decades.

The UCR poll also showed that 20% of voters are still undecided.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR