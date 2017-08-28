Though Tamales is a dish most associated with Christmas, starting Thursday and through Sunday, you can enjoy “the best tamales in the country” in Aserri at the Expo Tamal 2017.
Located on the south side of San Jose, the cultural and gastronomic event that brings together in one place the best makers of Tamales in the canton of Aserri, is for the entire family.Other trades and artisans of the area also participate.
Besides the tamales, area artisans and business will also participate in the event, that will include folk groups, popular dance and artistic dance, two concerts showcasing national talent and the traditional ‘cimarronas’ and masquerades that can’t be missed.
There is no charge for admission. Organizers guarantee security and parking for 500 cars.
More info on the event, directions and maps to Aserri at the “Expo Tamal Aserrí” official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/expotamalaserri/.
Making the Tamales
Past Expo Tamal Aserri
All photos from Expo Tamal Aserri Facebook page.