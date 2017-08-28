Though Tamales is a dish most associated with Christmas, starting Thursday and through Sunday, you can enjoy “the best tamales in the country” in Aserri at the Expo Tamal 2017.

Located on the south side of San Jose, the cultural and gastronomic event that brings together in one place the best makers of Tamales in the canton of Aserri, is for the entire family.Other trades and artisans of the area also participate.

Besides the tamales, area artisans and business will also participate in the event, that will include folk groups, popular dance and artistic dance, two concerts showcasing national talent and the traditional ‘cimarronas’ and masquerades that can’t be missed.

There is no charge for admission. Organizers guarantee security and parking for 500 cars.

More info on the event, directions and maps to Aserri at the “Expo Tamal Aserrí” official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/expotamalaserri/.

Making the Tamales

Past Expo Tamal Aserri

All photos from Expo Tamal Aserri Facebook page.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.