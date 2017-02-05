The Best Way To Burn Fat — And It’s Shockingly Easy

339 SHARES Facebook Twitter

RICO’S JOURNAL – I have been lax in this over the past several months, tomorrow, I promise myself I am back on track. Serious.

The best way to burn fat is by walking.

If you’re looking to burn fat, forget the grueling runs and try something a little simpler: walking.

Nutritionist and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, whose client list includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, says intense cardio isn’t the best way to a svelte figure. In fact, for some people, cardio can be somewhat counterproductive.

According to Pasternak, the more intense the cardio you do, the more calories per minute you’ll burn — however, a higher percentage of those calories will come from non-fat sources than if you were engaging in less-intense cardio like walking.

In other words, yes, you’re burning a lot of calories, but not a lot of fat.

While he doesn’t necessarily advise against running or spin class, Pasternak says the average person who’s looking to trim fat might be somewhat intimidated by the prospect of doing intense cardio every day.

Walking, on the other hand, is often viewed as a more accessible method of exercise by people of all skill levels.

Pasternak, who has studied the eating habits of the healthiest countries in the world, says that while the diets of people in these countries differ greatly, they all do a lot of walking.

“People want to know how do we get the prettiest bodies in the world in shape — this is how I do it, not being sedentary,” he said.

Who says staying fit has to be boring or anti-social?

Can’t get motivated to walking alone? Start a walking group. Look for like-minded women in your community, like friends or coworkers. Two to three people are enough to get started.

In addition to feeling safer walking in a group versus solo, walkers have found it improves their social skills and mental well-being, according to Nutritionist Maribet Rivera-Brut.

Learn more about walking.

Sources: Thisisnsider.com; Heart.org; Goredforwomen.org

