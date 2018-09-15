Home Lighter Side The Carrying Of The Torch of Independence! Lighter SideQToons The Carrying Of The Torch of Independence! Despite the strike, the MEP said it would guarantee the normality of patriotic parades. By Rico - 14 September 2018 0 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print See also: For First Time In Costa Rica’s Hisotry Torch of Independence Airlifted To Cartago Independence Torch Victim Of The National Strike Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Briefs The places that refuse to go on strike! Lighter Side Carlos Alvarado, The Lion Tamer! Lighter Side “Hueco Fiscal” Lighter Side Christmas Has Arrived in Costa Rica! Lighter Side Another Gas Hike On The Way!