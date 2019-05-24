We’ve known for quite some time now that Facebook was planning to add ads to WhatsApp’s Status page, but we didn’t know when this would happen.

At a conference in the Netherlands, the company revealed a 2020 launch date, according to an attendee and a presentation slide at the Facebook Marketing Summit. We don’t have a specific launch window, but it does mean you can likely enjoy WhatsApp Status without ads for the rest of the year.

Several months after WhatsApp first confirmed that status ads were coming to the platform. The instant messaging app will join Instagram in offering ads via its Stories/Status functionality.

Coming Soon to @WhatsApp… – WhatsApp Status (Stories) to get Ads in 2020 – WhatsApp for Businesses to get richer messaging format options – WhatsApp product catalog to be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog h/t + 📸 @Olivier_Ptv

at #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/Z5LsbADNbP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 21, 2019

The ads will likely appear when viewing status updates posted by your contacts, so you won’t see them if you don’t view status updates.

