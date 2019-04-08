A woman got the fright of her life when one of her high heels played tricks on her and made her fall off the bus as she got off.

The young woman, approximately 26, suffered a heavy blow after hitting her head against the pavement. Fortunately, the wound was not serious.

This happened Sunday, at 10 in the morning the train station in Cartago, on the bus from the Cartago-La Lima route.

A witness, who preferred not to give his name, said that everyone was very scared because she went down hard.

“The bus had already stopped for the passengers to get off, but it seems that the girl had something in the heel of her shoe and fell into the street and hit her head, she did not crack it open, although there was a little blood. She was dazed by the blow, then reacted and the family was notified and they arrived for her,” said the witness.

The man said that they immediately called the Cruz Roja (ambulance), but the ambulance took an hour to arrive.

The girl, whose identity was not disclosed was finally taken, in good condition, to Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago.

“How is something more serious had happened to her and she had died,” he added indignantly.

With respect to the ambulance, Rigoberto Segura, deputy chief of the Cartago Cruz Roja, the later arrival was due to a ‘busy’ morning with several traffic accidents in Cartago.

Segura confirmed that “it actually took an hour to arrive at the scene from the time of the call”, explaining the two of the three basic support units were stuck at the hospital with patient transfers due to the hospital not having enough stretchers, so the units have to wait with the patient until the hospital has a stretcher available.

Not making this up. All real stuff of everyday life in the land of Pura Vida.

Related