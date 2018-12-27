The Tope Nacional (National Horse Parade) was held on Wednesday in downtown San Jose, starting from the Plaza González Víquez and ending at Paseo Colón.

The Tope is an annual event every 26th of December, that is attended by children with their families.

However, the dark reality of the Tope is the “open consumption” of liquor, evidenced by the Accidentes de Costa Rica video posted on Facebook of a man with a bottle of Johnny Walker, on his horse in the vicinity of the Banco de Costa Rica on Avenida Segunda.

Related