Wait, was that the Earth shaking? That was what Costa Rican model and singer Melissa Mora felt Sunday night when her boyfriend proposed marriage.

Later she learned that the Eaarth shaking was from an earthquake that had just hit the beach town of Jaco and felt throughout the country, even in the flats of the La Fortuna de San Carlos, and not their love.

Meli (as she is known to her fans) and Jonathan Picao, who have been a couple for six months now, were enjoying music, food and a jacuzzi when the Earth shook.

Picado had “a pachangón” (a big doo), taking out for dinner, live music and when the right time came, there was a tremendous “socollón” (a tremor (a 6.5 magnitude quake), that did not prevent the couple from committing romantically.

After the seismic event, Picado had a path of roses, champagne and a jacuzzi for the engaged couple who ended the night happily.

Currently, Meli is in the eye of a hurricane due to her legal problems with her ex-partner and father of her daughter Camila, whom she has legal custody of.

