Colombia Aims to Remove Three Zeros From Peso Bills
Colombian authorities want the face value of 500-peso coins to be slashed to 50 centavos, while the minimum wage would be reduced from 781,242...
Costa Rica’s Election Offers Fiscal Faith Test
(Bloomberg) With its open doors to tourists, no standing army since 1948, and proud claims as Central America’s oldest democracy, Costa Rica is not...
The Honor Chair and the Horror Chair!
It’s Going To Be A Hot One Today
Temperatures in the Central Vally could reach as high as 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) today, March 17, a few degrees hotter than than usual. That...
Firefighters Prevent Barrio From Burning To Ashes
A fire that broke out in the center of the barrio in Villa Paola de San Francisco de Heredia, had firefighters (bomberos) scrambling to...
Deaths of Father and Son in La Sabana in Limbo
The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) presented the first report of the deaths of Randall Gerardo Chacón Chavarría, 51 years old and his son...
School Bus Driver Convicted of Sexual Abuse Of Minors
José Francisco Rojas Padilla was sentenced to 12 years in prison on 3 counts of sexual abuse against a minor, who at the time...
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
Bolivia’s Morales: War Seen as Solution to Capitalist Crisis
Bolivian President Evo Morales has criticized the spike in international conflict, arguing that war is used by "imperialist" powers to solve the crisis of...
Tica To Participate In The Miss Curves Universe Model
Ingrid Brenes will be representing Costa Rica in the Miss Curves Universe Model contest in November, in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. The 41-year-old Legislative...
San Jose Under Water, 2 Dead From Tuesday Afternoon Rains
QCOSTARICA - The east side of San Jose was the most affected by the heavy rains, with heavy thunderstoms and flash flooding hitting the...
Shrimp Conflict Between Mexico and Honduras Continues
It has been four months since Mexican authorities blocked shrimp imports from Honduras, with no solution in sight in the short term. Alleging the presence...
[BLOG] Candiate Debate Resorted To Bickering and Airing Dirty Laundry
Last night, local television station Canal 7, held a debate between the top five presidential candidates seeking votes for the February 2 elections. The...