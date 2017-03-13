The Legacy of Hugo Chavez

TODAY VENEZUELA – Hugo Chavez, the people’s president, led Venezuela from 1998 to 2013.

It’s been four years since Nicolas Maduro went on national TV to announce the tragic death of beloved revolutionary leader, Hugo Chavez. The size and intensity of the outpouring that followed would show the world the huge impact Chavez had had both in Venezuela and internationally.

Chavez helped bring people out of poverty, to realize they had a role to play in politics. He was the architect of 21st-century Socialism and kicked off a process of Latin American unification, far from U.S. imperialist domination.

After he died, millions traveled to Caracas and lined up for over 15 hours to say farewell. In other cities, messages covered government buildings, and cultural events, film showings, and nightly rallies took place.

Following are a series of articles about Chavez and his legacy in Venezuela and the world.

The Legacy

Chavez’s Legacy: Transforming Lives

When Hugo Chavez won his first election as Venezuela's President in 1998, it was against a backdrop of a deep economic and social crisis. Venezuela's economic performance was one of the worst in the world. Living standards had been driven down, and just a few years before Chavez came to office over 40 percent lived in extreme poverty. Chavez's "Bolivarian Revolution" — named after Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar — began to reverse these decades of failure.

A Timeline of Chavez’s Life

The Global Impact of Hugo Chavez

PHOTOS

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.