Three men (farther 46, and his two sons 29 and 21) were shot and killed by a lone bank security guard when they tried to rob a woman, outside the BAC San Jose branch in Coronado, when she was about to enter bank to make a deposit.

The bank guard, whose identity has not been made public, noticing, as the video shows, what was going down a outside the branch doors, intervenes and first gets into a scuffle with the robbers. A gunfight then ensues. Tow of the robbers are dead at the scene, the third died in hospital minutes later.

You need to watch the video a few times to understand what was going on, as one of the robbers, it appears the younger son who at first appears to be a stander by and not part of the robbery, is clear seconds later when he takes his shot brother’s gun and fires on the guard.

In the meleé the guard is hit by a bullet in the shoulder. He survived and taken to hospital where is recovering. The woman was struck by one of the assailants when he grabbed the money back from her is also recovering in hospital.

A video of security cameras was posted on Facebook on Friday by Ahora Las Noticias.

Click here to see the video on Facebook.

Related