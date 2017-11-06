It seemed an impossible task, but finally, on Sunday, November 5, after two months of planning, six of the most recent Miss Costa Rica beauties got together in the same place and at the same time.

The current Miss Costa Rica, Elena Correa (2017), Carolina Rodriguez (2016), Brenda Castro (2015), Karina Ramos (2014), Fabiana Granados (2013) and Johanna Solano ( 2011) came together at the offices of dentist Luis Kaver.

Reunión con las Miss Costa Rica #misscr #sonrisakaver A post shared by Kaver Dental Cosmética (@kaverdentalcosmetica) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Kaver is, for several years now, the official sponsor of the beauty pageant organized by Teletica channel 7 and has even been a juror of the pageant. Teletica is the Miss franchise holder in Costa Rica.

He invited them for a promotional campaign for his clinic.

According to Viva, the first to arrive on Sunday, at 7:00 am was Elena Corra, who this coming Saturday will travel to the Las Vegas to compete in the Miss Universe.

Little by little, the others arrived and after hugs, make and hairstyle the video and photo session began.

There were selfies. Of course. And as you would have any event (presence) of that many beauties in one place and at the same time, the competition for attention was very strong, getting the best angle, the ideal light for upload to Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Who was the most active on the social networks? The crown goes to Karina Ramos, who uploaded every detail of the event.

4 generaciones ❤️ Mujeres que adoro y admiro con todo mi corazón! #misscostarica #queens #costarica #beautyqueens #sonrisakaver @kaverdentalcosmetica A post shared by Karina Ramos (@karyramoss) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:39am PST

A comment noted on one of her posts, said, “Ahora sí, se me juntó el ganado” (Now yes, the cattle came together).

Gracias a Imagen design A post shared by Kaver Dental Cosmética (@kaverdentalcosmetica) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Confidential and is republished here with permission.