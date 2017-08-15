Today, August 15, is Mother’s Day in Costa Rica, for many the most important holiday of the year.

This holiday is also a ‘pago obligatorio’ (mandatory payment).

According to what the Labor Code (Codigo de Trabajo), if worked the day is paid double pay, overtime is paid triple. The law applies to both foreign and national companies.

Mother’s Day is also a holiday an employee can refuse to work if asked. The Labor Code allows an employee to refuse to work without reprisals. That is, an employee can not be fired or sanctioned for refusing to work on Mother’s Day.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.