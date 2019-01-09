Downtown San Jose’s Avenida Segunda (2nd Avenue) has new traffic lights. At least the first half, from La Merced church to the Cathedral.

The new traffic lights includes the number of seconds for the green and red (34) and 3 seconds for the yellow.

When approaching a traffic light in Costa Rica, unlike the traditional red for stop, yellow for caution and green for go, in Costa Rica, this is what the lights mean:

Red – make sure no one or traffic police is coming

Yellow – give it all you got (as in floor it)

Green – just go

What is your experience driving in Costa Rica?

