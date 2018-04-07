Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, on Friday sent a letter to President-elect Carlos Alvardo, congratulating him on his victory last Sunday and predicting “better days” for “good neighborliness” between the two countries.

In the letter, he also expressed his desire to advance the Central American Integration System or SICA and strengthen bilateral ties with Costa Rica.

“Receive our fraternal greetings from neighbors and Central Americans, our congratulations for your electoral success and our desire to advance together in the Central American integration and in all the binational programs that we have in the agenda for these new times.”

“With our recognition of you, your people, your wife, Mrs. Claudia Dobles and your entire family, we augur better days for Central America and for friendship and good neighborliness between our two countries and peoples,” says the letter, which also carries the signature of Nicaragua’s First Lady and Vice-president, Rosario Murillo.

The message from Nicaragua’s presidential couple comes five days after Carlos Alvarado devastated in the second round of elections on Sunday.

Ortega and Murillo closed the letter of congratulations as follows: “May God and Our Lady of the Angels there in Cartago, Costa Rica, and the Immaculate Conception in El Viejo, and throughout Nicaragua, bless, protect and accompany our intentions and purposes of the common good “.

Congratulations to Alvarado have come from all over the world, the more notable from U.S. President Donald Trump (through the U.S. Ambassador in San Jose), Panama president Juan Carlos Varela and former presidents like Michelle Bachelet of Chile and Ecuador’s Rafael Correa.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion