The President’s Meeting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica President Luis Guillermo Solis met on Friday, March 17, with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.

Pence praised Costa Rica’s role as a key partner of the United States in promoting regional economic prosperity, security, and good governance throughout the hemisphere.

Video of the meeting in the White House posted by President Solist to his Facebook page.

The two discussed ways to deepen their cooperation on combating the illicit drug trade and reducing illegal immigration through Central America to the United States.

The Vice President expressed his appreciation for Costa Rica’s constructive stance in favor of the constitutional order and respect for human rights in Venezuela.

The meeting ended with a pledge by the two leaders to continue their dialogue on bilateral issues and maintain strong relations between the two countries.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related