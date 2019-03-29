Former president of Costa Rica Oscar Arias (1986-1990 and 2006-2010) and Nobel Laureate on Monday, March 25, filed a complaint for extortion against a woman demanding payment to not file a complaint of sexual violation.

According to Arias’ lawyer, Erick Ramos, the woman demanded from the former president ¢25 million colones in exchange for her silence.

“At the end of February, we received a call from a woman, who wanted to talk to me as the defense lawyer of Oscar Arias. I informed her that I would take her call unless a lawyer was present, she made understand that her daughter was an attorney,” Ramos said.

“We scheduled two appointments and she canceled them both (during March). On Friday (March 22) we met with the daughter who is her lawyer, we did not know what was going to be discussed, that’s when she told me that her mother is asking for that amount so as not to create a scandal,” he added.

Ramos added that the 15 minute conversation with the woman’s daugther and lawyer was recorded.

That is when the former president decided to file his complaint with the Ministerio Publico (Prosecutor’s Office).

Oscar Arias faces two criminal complaints for alleged rape and sexual misconduct filed by two women earlier this year and currently under investigation by the Ministerio Publico.

Another seven women, although none have filed charges, alleging to the national and international media of having been a victim of sexual harassment by the former president.

