The Silent Darién (VIDEO)

The Darien Gap (el Tapón del Darién in Spanish) is considered by some to be the most dangerous and inhospitable place in Latin America, the only point – a 108km stretch – where the Panamerican highway between Panama and Colombia is interrupted.

In its dense gloom, traffickers hide and immigrants migrate looking to one day arriving in the United States. They come from as far away as Bangladesh or Somalia.

But who inhabits this untamed territory? Alejandro Millán, from BBC Mundo, crossed the Darién from Panama to Colombia to find out.On his way, he was able to know why there are those who want a road to be built to better communicate their populations and why there are those who want the area to be preserved as it is.

The silent Darién, the invincible plug of the Pan-American highway.