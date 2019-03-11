Home Confidential The Tica Barbie! Confidential The Tica Barbie! By QCR Staff - 11 March 2019 0 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Adriana Corrella. See more of Adriana at COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL. Related Stay up to date with the latest stories by signing up to our newsletter, or following us on Facebook. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Confidential Valentina Fradegrada Confidential Yazmin Morales Confidential Pia Miller, Chilean-born Australian fashion model TRENDING - 10 MOST POPULAR 10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?) 29 November 2015 Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica 26 June 2013 American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack 30 November 2017 Crack Down On Prostitution In San Jose 27 January 2017 14 in Costa Rican Have Changed Their Color Of Their Eyes 26 February 2016 10 Reasons Why Black Men Should Visit Costa Rica (List) 28 August 2017 Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why 24 October 2017 Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco 1 December 2017 Two tourists killed this weekend: in Tortuguero and Santa Teresa 6 August 2018 Google Put A Face To The Word Idiot! 20 July 2018 LATEST The Tica Barbie! 11 March 2019 Barbie: a 60-year-old lady with the face (and body) of a young girl! 11 March 2019 European airlines seek to expand operations in Costa Rica due to high demand 11 March 2019 5 of 17 nations with diplomatic ties with Taiwan are in Latin America 11 March 2019 Employment generation marks presidential tour to the U.S. 11 March 2019 India’s VP Visits Costa Rica To Discuss Bilateral Trade 11 March 2019 Costa Rica, one of two countries in Latin America where it’s safe to drink... 11 March 2019 Amazing! This happened in Monteverde 10 March 2019 No “March Forward” in Costa Rica 10 March 2019 Costa Rica Planning National Surf Day For 2020 10 March 2019