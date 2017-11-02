If you simply love the great outdoors, then you probably like to get out in the wilderness as much as possible. Therefore, taking an outdoor vacation should be right up your ally.

Today, we are going to learn more about the top five outdoor vacations in North America so that you can put some of them on your bucket list.

Let’s get started, shall we?

1 Zion National Park This amazing national park is located in Utah and is one of the wildest parks in the system. Here you can enjoy the many hiking trails in the area and spend the night out in the wild. The scenery here is beautiful, and you will find many unique rock formations. But when you come here, you may want to carry some protection because there are many potentially dangerous animals in the area. You can find protection at many different outfitters including Woodbury Outfitters. 2 Badlands National Park The Western Dakotas are often an overlooked part of the United States. But there is one place there that many people flock to for vacation. Badlands National Park is a beautiful park that is full of adventure. This park has some of the most beautiful scenery and mountain peaks that will take your breath away! Being part of the national park system helps protect this national treasure so that everyone can enjoy it. When you arrive here, you will think you are on Mars instead of planet Earth because of the unique landscape. But this area is not for the faint of heart, and the terrain can be difficult. There are many places to camp in the area, and some are even free. However, these campgrounds fill up fast, so make sure that you get there early if you are planning on spending the night. 3 Okefenokee Swamp If you want to try something a little different this year, why not consider camping out in the swamp? Okefenokee Swamp, which is located in South Georgia, is the perfect outdoor vacation spot. Here you can fish, go canoeing and take pictures of some unique wildlife. Alligators and snapping turtles are commonly spotted here, so make sure to bring your camera. 4 Cumberland Island National Seashore Also located in South Georgia, Cumberland Island National Seashore is a very popular vacation destination. Many people come here to camp, and there is a beautiful stretch of white sandy beach on the island. The highlight of this place, however, is the wild horses that roam freely on the island. 5 Sequoia National Park This national park is located in California and is one of the most famous outdoor vacation destinations. Here you will find bountiful wildlife including bears and mountain lions. Sequoia National Park is a real gem and has been protected for many years. But most people come to this national park to look at the huge sequoia trees that tower hundreds of feet into the air. This is a great park to bring the entire family, and you will learn a lot about the history of this area from the park rangers.

As you can see, these five outdoor vacation destinations are really amazing! So, if you are planning a vacation in the future, why not visit one of these great outdoor locations? You just might have the time of your life if you do!