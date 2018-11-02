La Ruta de Los Conquistadores, a grueling mountain bike race that crosses the country from the Pacific to the Caribbean, in underway.

The course changes every year. This year (2018), the three-day race, billed “the toughest MTB in the plant” began on Thursday, November 1, at 5:15 am at Crocs Hotel in Jaco and finishing at the Hacienda El Rodeo, Ciudad Colón.

Stage 2 began this morning, Friday, at 5 am Terramall, Tres Rios and finishing at the Catie, in Turrialba.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the racers will leave Centro de Siquirres at 1 pm and finish at Playa Bonita, in Limón.

In total, the route covers 260 kilometers and 12 microclimates.

Photos from social networks and Ruta de Los Conquistadores website.

