Q COSTA RICA – In the ‘hard to believe but true’ department, in a report by Elguardian.cr, the driver of white SUV involved in a collision with a train on Tuesday, in the area of Rio Segundo, in Alajuela said, “the train didn’t stop”.
The driver manifested the made the stop, though very close to the train tracks, but the train didn’t stop.
Fortunately the incident didn’t result in any serious injury in what could have been another fatality involving the commuter train.
Authorities report that the only person who suffered any injury refused to be transferred to a medical centre.
Source: Elguardian.cr