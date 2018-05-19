Among the things most loved by travelers to Central America is the volcanos. Ok, the beaches are great. The rivers, the forests, the lakes, all nice. But a volcano trumps them all.

The isthmus is located along the Ring of Fire and that has meant a ton of volcanic activity. This has been going on for thousands of years and more. And continues to this day. Though most of those volcanos are dormant, there are still a number of active that dazzle, all from a safe distance.

Volcanos are not just for nature lovers. Each volcano is unique, offering amazing views from high above.

Following is a list of all of the active and extinct volcanos Central America.