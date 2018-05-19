Among the things most loved by travelers to Central America is the volcanos. Ok, the beaches are great. The rivers, the forests, the lakes, all nice. But a volcano trumps them all.
The isthmus is located along the Ring of Fire and that has meant a ton of volcanic activity. This has been going on for thousands of years and more. And continues to this day. Though most of those volcanos are dormant, there are still a number of active that dazzle, all from a safe distance.
Volcanos are not just for nature lovers. Each volcano is unique, offering amazing views from high above.
Following is a list of all of the active and extinct volcanos Central America.
1Volcanos in Guatemala
Guatemala has the highest amount of volcanos in the region with twenty-nine spread along its territory.
- Acatenango
- Agua
- Almolonga
- Atitlán
- Cerro Santiago
- Cerro de Oro
- Chicabal
- Chingo
- Chiquimula Volcanic Field
- Coxom
- Cuilapa-Barbarena
- Flores
- Fuego
- Ipala
- Ixtepeque
- Jumaytepeque
- Moyuta
- Pacaya
- Quetzaltepeque
- San Pedro
- Santa María
- Santo Tomás
- Siete Orejas
- Suchitán
- Tacaná
- Tahual
- Tajumulco – The highest in Central America at an elevation 4,220 meters
- Tecuamburro
- Tolimán
2Volcanos in El Salvador
El Salvador might be one of the tiniest countries in the region but it is home to twenty-two volcanos.
- Apaneca Range
- Apastepeque Volcanic Field
- Chingo
- Cerro Cinotepeque
- Cerro Singüil
- Chinameca
- Coatepeque Caldera
- Chonchagua
- Conchaguita
- El Tigre
- Guazapa
- Ilopango
- Izalco
- Laguna Aramuaca
- San Diego
- San Miguel
- San Salvador
- San Vicente, the tallest at an elevation of 2,182 meters
- Santa Ana
- Taburete
- Tecapa
- Usulutan
3Volcanos in Nicaragua
You will find nineteen volcanos scattered along Nicaragua.
- Apoyeque
- Ciguatepe
- Cerro Negro
- Concepcion
- Cosiguina
- Esteli
- Granada
- Lajas
- Las PIlas
- Maderas
- Masaya
- Mombacho
- Momotombo
- Nejapa-Miraflores
- Rota
- San Cristobal
- Telica
- Azul
- Zapatera
4Volcanos in Costa Rica
There are thirteen volcanos spread all over Costa Rica for you to explore.
- Arenal – Active
- Barva
- Cerro Anunciación
- Cerro Tilarán
- Irazú – Active, the highest at an elevation of 3,432 meters
- Laguna Poco Sol
- Miravalles
- Orosí
- Platanar
- Poás – Active
- Rincón de la Vieja
- Tenorio
- Turrialba
5Volcanos in Honduras
There are only four volcanos in Honduras.
- Lake Yojoa, the tallest at an elevation of 1,090 meters
- Isla El Tigre
- Isla Zacate
- Utila Ilsland
6Volcanos in Panama
There are three volcanos in Panama.
- Baru, the tallest at an elevation of 3,474 meters
- El Valle
- La Yeguada
7Volcanos in Belize
The tiny and tropical country of Belize doesn’t have any volcanos within its territory.
