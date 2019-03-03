4. The world’s oldest airline is KLM

It is surprisingly difficult to name the oldest airline in the world. For example, some, such as Lufthansa, share the names of airlines that no longer exist, while others, such as Delta, were at some point renamed.

The answer, however, is KLM, founded on October 7, 1919, in the Netherlands. Its name is an acronym for Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij. Its first flight was piloted by Captain Jerry Shaw, who flew a De Havilland DH-16 between Amsterdam Schipol and London in 1920.