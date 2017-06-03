As part of their Eating to 100 series, TODAY.com explores recipes that promote longevity from the book The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World’s Healthiest People.

In this installment, the US television program shows us recipes from Nicoya, Costa Rica, where about one in 250 people live to age 100 — a lot more than the roughly one in 4,000 who make it to that age in the United States.

Healthy carbohydrates like beans and whole grains are the cornerstone of the diet in this healthy Blue Zone.

See how to cook recipes featuring these good-for-you ingredients like the national dish of black beans and rice, as well as fresh corn tortillas.

Costa Rican Black Beans and Rice (Gallo Pinto)

Get the recipe

If you ever visit Costa Rica, you won’t leave the country without tasting gallo pinto (black beans and rice). Gallo pinto is the Costa Rica national dish, eaten with just about everything and at every meal, even breakfast.

Homemade Nixtamal Corn Tortillas

Get the recipe

You can easily make tortillas at home. All you need is lime-treated corn flour, which is called masa harina, baking soda and water.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.