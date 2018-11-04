The Policía de Fronteras (Border Police) at the Los Chiles border post with Nicaragua, in the north, detained two alleged human traffickers on Friday.

The men were surprised by the border police when they were entering the country through an illegal crossing with a group of nine Nicaraguans.

Apparently, the men offered Nicaraguans, the nine and other, their services of moving them through the border to the town of Los Chiles for a mere ¢3,000 colones (less than US$ 5) per person.

The detained are a Nicaraguan national identified by their last names Lopez and a Costa Rican named Sandigo, who are not under the order of the who were placed under the order of the Fiscalía de San Carlos (Prosecutor’s Office), where they face charges for human trafficking.

The Costa Rica–Nicaragua border is the line of 309 km long, east-west direction, separating the north of Costa Rica’s territory of Nicaragua, extending between the Caribbean Sea on the east and the Pacific Ocean on the west. It passes almost directly on Lake Nicaragua and the River San Juan.

Source: Crhoy.com

