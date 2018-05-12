The Nicaraguan ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández Avilés, and his wife, Ana Lillyam Yllescas, had an uncomfortable situation leaving the Nicaraguan consulate and embassy in San José.

A group of protesters outside the diplomatic mission shouted at the pair: “assassins, assassins!”.

This was on Wednesday, when a group of Nicaraguans protested in front of the Embassy in Barrio Los Angeles, demanding justice for the students killed during the April protests in their country, and to demand that President Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo step down from power.

According to a report by 100% Noticias in Nicaragua, protesters carried signs and repeated slogans such as “they were students, they were not criminals”, “Daniel Ortega dictator” and “murderers, rapists, corrupt and genociders”.

The ‘inconveniente’ occurred while the Ambassador and his wife were in their vehicle, leaving the embassy. Some banged on the windshield of the vehicle being driven by the diplomat, despite the efforts of the Fuerza Publica (police) to protect the diplomatic vehicle.

Enrique Arguedas, deputy director of the Fuerza Publica, said that once it was learned that the protest was taking place in the Nicaraguan Embassy, police officials were deployed to contain and protect the integrity of the members of the diplomatic mission and others.