The United Arab Emirates is now home to the world’s most powerful passport, with a power rank of 2, according to the Passport Index.

The Global Passport Power Rank 2018 is a real-time index that ranks the strength of passports from the United Nations’ 193 member countries and six additional territories based their total visa-free score, that is the number of countries a holder can visit either visa-free or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

According to the index, the UAE passport currently grants holders entry into a total of 167 countries, with 113 countries allowing visa-free entry and 54 countries allowing visas upon arrival.

The UAE overtook Singapore and Germany for the position, both of which allow passport holders access to 166 countries without a prior visa. Passports from Singapore allow entry to 127 countries visa-free and entry to 39 countries with a visa upon arrival, while German passports allow entry into 126 countries visa-free and entry into 40 countries with a visa upon arrival.

It’s important to note that these rankings are fluid and change regularly based on diplomatic relations. There are also rival rankings that offer varying results.

How does a Costa Rica passport rank?

The Costa Rican passport has a passport power rank of 26.

According to the Global Passport Power Rank 2018, the Costa Rica passport currently grants holders entry into a total of 134 countries, with 91 countries allowing visa-free entry and 43 allowing visas upon arrival. A total of 64 countries require holders of a Costa Rica passport to obtain a visa prior to travel.

In Central America, Panama has a passport power rank of 30, Honduras and Guatemala 33, El Salvador 39 and Nicaragua 46.

Data from the Passport Index is based on research conducted from publicly available sources and official information from government agencies.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Related