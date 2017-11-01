Although the motive is not yet clear, gunmen from a vehicle opened fire against the Centro Institucional de Guadalupe – a half-way house – injuring four people, one who later died in hospital.

All had multiple wounds from the gunfire, one of the hit was impacted by seven bullets.

The shooting occurred at 6:21 am this Wednesday when people were coming out of the institution, in front of the Goicoechea municipal offices.

Apparently, three of the people hit were coming out of the half-way house, the fourth had no connection, apparently being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The main road between San Jose and Guadalupe center was closed as the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) and Fuerza Publica (national police) recovered shell casings littering the road.

