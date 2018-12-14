Three minors are suspected of killing the Italian businessman, Gianfranco Pescosolido, 56, on Wednesday night, while exercising inside the La Sabana park, shortly after 8:00 pm, attacked during a failed assault.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) said Thursday afternoon that Pescosolido lived in the environs of the United States embassy, in Pavas.

The OIJ added that, Pescosolido, married to a Costa Rican and with two childen, with more than 15 years in the country, was stabbed twice, in the abdomen and chest, and taken to the San Juan de Dios hospital by paramedics, where he died shortly after arrival.

Pescosolido imported edible products from Italy and sold in various supermarkets in the country.

For now, judicial sources presume that those responsible are minors, from the descriptions provided by witnesses. Larson Alemán, deputy director of the Fuerza Publica (national police) in San Jose, explained that the Pescosolido was found in an area near the lake of La Sabana.

“Unfortunately, an isolated event occurred last night, the victim was located in a desolate and dark part of park, a little further away than usual, from the illuminated areas,” said Alemán.

The police director added that at the time of the attack, the Fuerza Publica had three patrol units in the area and “policletos” units (officials on bicycles).

According to witnesses, Pescosolido who was taking his nightly runs in La Sabana, was approached by three young men who attempted to assault him.

At the moment, the OIJ has not arrested any suspect for this crime.

So far this year, more than 552 homicides have been recorded.

La Sabana, a dangerous park

According to Aleman, crime in La Sabana has been contained in recent months, thanks to the preventive measures by police, that include a permanent station in the park, mounted police (in the day), policletas.

The regional director added that they use plain clothes to counteract the criminals.

After 5 p. m. and despite the fact that the number of officers decreases, the surveillance is “reinforced” with four motorized personnel and one DTA unit (police wagon). The officers on a motorcycle make constant runs in the internal part of the park.

However, Alemán explains, it is necessary that people who visit La Sabana (especially at night) and other parks should stick to well-lit areas and be accompanied.

