Natalia Carvajal, Miss Costa Rica 2018, now 28, began her career in television by singing and dancing for children when she was only 15 years old.

She spent the next 10 years of her life in front of the cameras but when they turned off the lights, her love for nature and conservation led her to the most incredible adventures.

Her work in front of the cameras has been on local programs such as Recreo Grande, Destinos TV and Dancing With The Stars as well as his interest in publishing a book about her travels through Central America in her first book to be published early next year.

At the Miss Universe 2018, Natalia Carvajal, gave her first message as a finalist of the most important beauty crown in the world.

This was what he said:

“I come from a place where I was taught to find happiness in the simplicity of nature and in the power of love.

“So, I do not dream of a physical or a title, I dream of the opportunity to represent each one of you, those who are there – behind the screen – who still believe that the world can be changed with love and acceptance”.

Her speech was greeted with applause and shouts from the audience.

And she is in now in the top 10 most beautiful women in the world. Who can argue with that?

Highlights of Natalia at the Miss Universe 2018, Sunday, December 17, 2018.

