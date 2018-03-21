National fencer Karina Dyner Villa continues to see the results of the work and dedication she has put into the discipline of fencing.

This Tuesday the the 15-year-old Tica, appeared in the position 12 of the world ranking in the ‘Junior’ category, placing her as the best of the American continent.

“The feeling of being number one in the area and 12 in the world is inexplicable. I have worked very hard to improve and give the best of me and the effort is seen in the results. It’s really an honor because there has never been anyone from Costa Rica so far ahead in the world ranking,” Dyner said.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE), revealed the ranking. The Italian Federica Isola is the best in the world in the category.

“This only shows that the work we have been doing with the national team and my coach Jerzy Konczalski have yielded results and that we are still working to continue on this good path,” said Karina, who recently won a silver medal in the Pan-American Cadet and Youth Fencing Championship held in our country.