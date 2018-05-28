Mariana Sibaja, 25, who is finishing her studies in Human Resources, became Miss Hooters World 2018, on Saturday, May 26.

Sibaja, who for four years has worked as a Hooters Girl Hooters in Escazú, won the national contest, which sent her as a Costa Rican representative to the international contest held in North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway.

80 contestants were selected from a pool of 18,000 Hooters Girls from locations across the globe to vie for the Miss Hooters International crown and a US$30,000 prize in front of a panel of judges that includes NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, light heavyweight UFC fighter Ovince Saint Preux and Vanderpump Rules cutie Brittany Cartwright.

The international contest has two categories: one in which the winner will be a representative of all the restaurants in the United States and another in which the maximum queen is one of the Hooters Girls of the other participating countries; that was the category that won the tica, who defeated nine representatives from different countries, explained Pamela Benavides, marketing manager of the restaurant.

Mariana has been a Hooters Girl for 4 years. When she is not serving world famous chicken wings in Costa Rica, she can be found in the gym.

See all the fan favorites here.