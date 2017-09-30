Ingrid Brenes will be representing Costa Rica in the Miss Curves Universe Model contest in November, in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic.

The 41-year-old Legislative Assembly assistant is currently the Mrs Plus Belleza Latina Internacional and recently crowned “Reina Turismo Latino Plus 2017“.

“At first it cost me, I struggled, I overcame fears, especially the complexes of being plus…I have always forged ahead. I set out and won the Latino Plus Costa Rica 2017 and Mrs Plus Belleza Latina Internacional, which was held in Guatemala. I continued preparing because they said that an international opportunity could present itself,” said Brenes.

For this new challenge, the largest one so far in her life, this preschool professional is taking classes in catwalk, diction, makeup and hairstyle, ethics and protocol, and photo poses.

“My goal is to perform in the best way I can. This contest is very important, for now, we have not been told how many candidates will participate, the only advance is the kind of clothing to wear,” she said.



Big Step

Ingrid Brenes, mother, professional and plus beauty queen, says she is proud to see how the doors have opened for big-size girls.

“I feel flattered because before we plus people were only seen as fat. I am encouraged to do this because I feel that I represent them all, I can show that we are no more or no less than thinner or thicker women,” she said.

