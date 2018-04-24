The next government of Costa Rica will celebrate 200 years of our country as a free, sovereign and independent Republic. On May 8, the official transfer of powers will be celebrated in the heart of San Jose: in the Plaza de la Democracia y Abolición del Ejército (Democracy Plaza and the Abolition of the Army).

The event, to take place at 8:30 a.m. is free to the public. The first 1,000 spots were already taken up, the next block of tickets will be available (online) on April 26.

Click here for your tickets and more information.

Although the event is an ‘open’ event, attendance in the Plaza is by ticket holders only.